Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ Streaming Bundle Coming From Comcast

Comcast is offering a new streaming bundle for customers, and it will combine three popular streamers: Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+. All three streaming services have been in competition with each other, with Netflix arguably at the top of the mountain since it had a head start. The majority of streamers have raised prices in recent years, but the new bundle from Comcast promises to have a deep discount for those who choose to sign up. Following the news of the combined Disney+, Hulu, and Max streaming bundle, Comcast is creating a new bundle for Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV+.

Comcast boss Brian Roberts announced the Peacock/Netflix/Apple TV+ bundle, called StreamSaver, Tuesday morning during MoffettNathanson's 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference in New York. While pricing was not announced for StreamSaver, Roberts said it will "come at a vastly reduced price to anything available today," via Variety. Roberts went on to say that Comcast's goal was to "add value to consumers" and "take dollars out" of its competition, all while continuing to add to Comcast's broadband services.

"This will be a pretty compelling package," Roberts said.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery team up for streaming bundle

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

"This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention," JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. "Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

Disney, Warner Bros. and Fox launching sports streaming service

If that wasn't enough streaming bundle news for you, there's also the announcement that Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox Sports are also working together on a joint streaming service focused squarely on sports. This new service will get the combined forces of all three companies, meaning that their linear networks will be together in one place. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. A name, launch date, and price point have yet to be announced by the companies.

The two major sports entities that aren't participating in this new venture are CBS and NBC. CBS and the various CBS Sports networks have a streaming option with Paramount+, while NBCUniversal sports has coverage on Peacock. The NFL airs multiple games every week on CBS, and Sunday Night Football is covered by NBC. Those two companies also have a slice of the Super Bowl pie. Amazon is also in on the NFL, with the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. In addition to some NFL coverage, NBC also has deals with the Olympics and the English Premier League.

Photo credit via Giuliano Benzin / Getty Images