The Rings of Power Season 2 Trailer Released by Amazon Prime Video

The Rings of Power Season 2 trailer is here! Take a first look at the next chapter of the Lord of the Rings Prequel series!

The Lord of the Rings prequel series is headed back to our screens this year – with Amazon Prime Video trying to cement the Rings of Power as a breakout mainstream TV hit. That wasn't true for the first season of the big-budget series: Rings of Power was divisive at best, and an underperformed at worst; by the time the season finale dropped a big twist about the series villain, it was too little, too late, for a lot of viewers.

Rings of Power Season 2 is now facing a serious uphill battle – one that definitely begins with this marketing campaign successfully roping in new viewers – or at the very least, convincing Season 1 viewers that it's worthwhile to give Season 2 a shot.

What Is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power About?

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master.

SPOILERS: The first season followed an unlikely friendship between Galadriel and Halbrand, a human disguise adopted by Sauron after the defeat of Morgoth, as well as the crafting of the three Elven rings to prevent the decline of that race. The first season also showed the creation of Mordor and planted the seeds for Numenor's downfall, with characters like Isildur and Elrond also making appearances in the series. No premiere date has been given for the second season.

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

New Lord of the Rings Movie Announced

In addition to Rings of Power, Season 2, Warner Bros announced that Lord of the Rings Trilgoy and The Hobbit Trilogy director Peter Jackson would be returning to Middle-Earth, to produce a new Lord of the Rings film. The movie will be directed by Andy Serkis and will be titled The Hunt for Gollum. It is set to be released in theaters in 2026. No official cast or details have been announced.