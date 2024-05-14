Cross Season 1 Trailer Released by Amazon

Cross has a brand-new first look trailer showing off Aldis Hodge in the role of James Patterson's detective hero. 2024's upfront presentations are already rolling full-steam ahead and Prime Video was eager for dans to see Hodge in Cross. Later this year, the actor will play a detective and forensic psychologist who gets inside the heads of various criminals. Joining Hodge in the cast are Juanita Jennings, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tai, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Jennifer Wigmore, Melody Hurd, Ryan Egged, Eloise Mumford and Johnny Ray Gill. The clip shows Hodge handle all the part of the detective's life from family time to wild police chases and rooms on fire. Check out Cross living rent-free in bad guys' heads right here.

"Bringing one of James Patterson's most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true, and we can't wait for everyone to see Aldis Hodge's dynamic performance as Cross," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios said during the upfront. "Ben Watkins and his team have created something unique within the crime-thriller genre that long-time fans and newcomers alike will all enjoy. And with over thirty novels written by Patterson featuring Alex Cross as his main protagonist, it was an easy choice to bring 'Cross' back for a second season."

Season 2 Of Cross Is Already On The Way!

(Photo: Prime Video)

If all of this wasn't exciting enough from the word go, Prime Video is apparently confident enough in the show that they're already signed on for a Season 2. Hodge has some new characters to brush up against in those episodes. It's already been reported that Matthew Lillard, Wes Chatham, and Jeanine Mason are joinging Cross for the second season. So, there's that drama to look forward to. Showrunner Ben Watkins has been absolutely grateful for the response from the company. But, he has to share the honor of the quick renewal with the entire crew working on the show.

"I am thrilled to be embarking on another chapter of Cross. Moments like this don't happen by accident," Watkins would add of the quick renewal. "Getting a Season 2 pick-up before our first season even drops is a huge testament and vote of confidence in the amazing work that our crew, cast, directors, writers and production team have delivered thus far. It's also a direct result of the unwavering support bestowed upon us by Prime Video and our producing partners at Paramount TV Studios, Skydance and James Patterson Entertainment. I am grateful for all of the above and can't wait to run it back even bigger and better."

