Iron Man And Thanos Battle In Epic Stop Motion Action Figure Video

It’s been about seven months since Avengers: Infinity Wars hit theaters and by now, it’s probably safe the say that the movie is a cultural phenomenon. Fans continue analyzing it frame-by-frame and people discussing fan theories surrounding the film’s events.

In the case of YouTube channel lozaus1, they’ve taken a group of toys produced from the movie and made a stellar stop motion video featuring a fight between Thanos and Iron Man, with a few other cameos sprinkled throughout.

The primary toys featured in the video — Thanos, Iron Man, and both the Iron Spider and Spider-Man: Homecoming suits for Peter Parker — appear to be a part of Bandai’s S.H.Figuarts line of premium action figures.

The latest video is the seventh in a series featuring Tony Stark’s Iron Man. If you head to the lozaus1 channel page on YouTube, you’ll find other high-quality stop-motion videos featuring other Marvel characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Incredible Hulk.

Though Spider-Man gets dusts away thanks to Thanos’ snap — both in Infinity War and in this video — the character is set to return in two movies next year: Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Far From Home will be a substantial tonal shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not unlike the purpose Ant-Man and the Wasp served as it debuted shortly after Avengers: Infinity War.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige said. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

“So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.