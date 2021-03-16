Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Shows Sam and Bucky On Their Own

✖

We're just a matter of days away from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the next highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to make its debut on Disney+. One of the biggest draws of the series is definitely the ongoing dynamic between Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) -- which is highlighted in some pretty delightful ways in the series' latest TV spot. The teaser, which you can check out below, shows the duo on their own action-packed adventure -- and a bit of the squabbling that will result of that.

"There's a real chemistry there," head writer Malcolm Spellman recently told Entertainment Weekly. "Imagine getting to write the first installment of a buddy-cop series, knowing exactly what the rhythm and flavor is with the two characters before you even start."

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres Friday, March 19, exclusively on Disney+.

