This Doctor Strange Fan Poster Has Us Excited For The Movie

We’re just a couple of months away from Doctor Strange‘s live-action debut, and fans already can’t wait to see the Benedict Cumberbatch slip into Stephen Strange’s magical shoes. With people buzzing about the film all over social media, it was only a matter of time before an artistically inclined fan made their own movie poster for the project. And, man, it has us excited to see Doctor Strange.

Teach me…… – my latest #drstrange poster inspired by the trailer, hope you like it @DrStrange pic.twitter.com/3juX5wUZsP — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 8, 2016

Created by Twitter user @BossLogic, the artist uploaded a mind-blowing poster which features an overhead shot of Doctor Strange standing over Manhattan. The poster’s background should look familiar as the film’s first trailer featured some Inception-esque skyscraper shots which showed several of New York’s buildings doubling over themselves. Really, it’s no surprise BossLogic chose to reference the shots in his own work here. With all of Manhattan spread out beneath the hero, fans can see a top-down photo of Stephen Strange hovering above magical, red ruins. The indecipherable code circles Doctor Strange as the hero clearly manipulates its magical forces with his hands.

And, of course, Doctor Strange’s iconic red cape can be seen rippling behind the supremely powerful sorcerer.

BossLogic, who is known for his superhero photo creations, posted the photo alongside a short message. It reads, “Teach me…… – my latest #drstrange poster inspired by the trailer, hope you like it @DrStrange.” Surely, the guys in-charge of the film would be crazy not to love the piece of work.

The fan-created poster differs greatly from the official Doctor Strange poster which Marvel released awhile back. The studio’s poster features a silhouetted Stephen Strange facing a large circular window consistently which is classically seen in his Sanctum Sanctorum. With light streaming in through the lined glass window, fans can see the hero’s costume complete with its flipped collar and billowing cape.

Even though the official poster might appear more minimalistic, it’s by no means less exciting than BossLogic’s artwork. And, ultimately, the two pieces do exactly what they were intended to. They both make Marvel fans super psyched to finally see Doctor Strange hit the big screen.

Doctor Strange will open on November 4th 2016. Want to see more of BossLogic’s work? Check out our gallery below!