Unseen ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Concept Art Shows A Stark Look

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park released a new piece from Thor: The Dark World which was heavily inspired by Game of Thrones character Ned Stark.

“I don’t think I ever posted this here so here’s a Thor concept I painted for Thor: The Dark World,” Park wrote on Twitter. “I went for a STARK look… Winterfell, not Tony.” Check out the photo and tweet below, as Thor sports some luscious locks of a hair and a fur coat!

I don’t think I ever posted this here so here’s a #Thor concept I painted for Thor:The Dark World. I went for a STARK look …Winterfell not Tony 🙂 #WinterIsComing #WinterIsHere #gameofthrones meets #marvelstudios @chrishemsworth pic.twitter.com/RMzH4KgqMo — Andy Park (@andyparkart) January 9, 2018

Thor: The Dark World, the second in the Thor trilogy, ranks 58th in the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings for films with a 66.97 rating. It currently sits just one spot ahead of Iron Man 2. Perhaps Thor sporting a Game of Thrones style appearance, the movie would have earned a bit more love from fans. Ultimately, the Chris Hemsworth character would have all of that hair cut off in Thor: Ragnarok, just in time for a heroic reunion in Avengers: Infinity War.

The synopsis for Thor: The Dark World reads, “In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark Elves. The survivors were neutralized, and their ultimate weapon — the Aether — was buried in a secret location. Hundreds of years later, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) finds the Aether and becomes its host, forcing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to bring her to Asgard before Dark Elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) captures her and uses the weapon to destroy the Nine Realms — including Earth.”