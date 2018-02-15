‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Deleted Scene Reveals Jeff Goldblum’s Universal Symbols

A new deleted scene from Thor: Ragnarok has made its way online, and it features a delightful lesson courtesy of Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

The clip, which you can check out above, features the tail end of a scene that made it into the film, which shows Grandmaster instructing Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to find Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Grandmaster waves his hand to signify that Loki and Valkyrie need to leave, but neither of them seem to initially understand that.

As they walk away, Grandmaster muses to Topaz (Rachel House) about other “universal signs” that he knows, which leads to a delightful amount of miming on behalf of Goldblum. According to Grandmaster, the complicated signs mean everything from “dial it down” to “I’d like dessert”, before the final one means “Where’s my check?”

In a way, it isn’t too hard to see why this scene was cut from the film, as its pacing isn’t as high-octane as a large amount of Ragnarok. Still, it functions pretty well as a deleted scene, especially since it showcases so much of Goldblum’s improvisation abilities.

As it turns out, the Grandmaster role within the film was almost completely different, when it briefly was up in the air whether or not Goldblum would take the part.

“There are so many different ways you can go with that character,” Ragnarok co-writer Eric Person explained last year. “He could be a power-hungry monster. Or he’s cool and vindictive. And they’re like, ‘We’re going to Jeff Goldblum.’ And I’m like, ‘Got it.’ And then at one point they came back and said it’s not going to work out. I’m like, ‘No! Who’s going to do all this now?’”

Thankfully, Golblum signed on for the role, and gave Ragnarok plenty of zany moments both in front of and behind the scenes. The film’s home release has highlighted quite a bit of that, including a delightful moment in which Goldblum referred to his co-star as “cute as Christmas”. Other deleted scenes have included a Dumbo reference, and a look at how the aesthetic of Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Korg (Taika Waititi) came to life onscreen.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on Digital HD services on February 20, while the Blu-ray is arriving on March 6.