Watch Korg Come to Life in Exclusive ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Special Feature

“I tried to start a revolution, but I didn’t print enough pamphlet’s so nobody showed up.”

No one expected the quirky rock-man Korg to steal our hearts when we sat down to watch Thor: Ragnarok last November, but that’s exactly what happened. Played by director Taika Waititi, Korg quickly became the most quotable character in the movie, with toys and POP! figures in his likeness flying off the shelves.

The Thor: Ragnarok Blu-ray was just announced this week and Korg is getting his very own special feature! Fortunately, you don’t have to wait for the home release to see more from Korg, because we’ve got an exclusive look at his special feature in the video above.

This clip begins with Waititi talking about Korg, and gives himself a funny little pat on the back for his genius casting decision.”Korg is played by Waititi, who’s an incredible actor,” he quipped.

“This character is extremely fascinating to me. He’s a giant man made of rock, and stone, and granite, and opal,” Waititi continued later in the video. “Who knows what’s behind that. Is it flesh and blood, or just more stones?!”

Most of the clip shows Waititi in his motion capture suit, acting out Korg’s part on the set. There are even a couple shots of concept art for the character later in the video, showing what he could’ve looked like.

Waititi’s brand of oddball humor was perfect for a character like Korg, but star Chris Hemsworth reveals that the director may have had a little help in coming up with the idea to jump in front of the camera.

“It’s so funny,” Hemsworth teased, “because I kept saying, ‘Ah, you gotta play someone in this film. Who are you gonna play?’”

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on Digital HD services on February 20, while the Blu-ray is arriving on March 6.