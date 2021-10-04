Venom Sequel VFX Supervisor Reveals Surprising Inspiration For Carnage’s Movement

Like dozens of other films across Hollywood over the past year and a half, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was only a fraction of the way done by the time the COVID pandemic began shutting productions down. While helmer Andy Serkis and most of the production’s leads made it to London in time to continue filming some sequences for the movie, others in the production were left to work remotely around the world. One of those includes visual effects supervisor Sheena Duggal, who had to lead a team of vendors on finishing design work entirely remote.

In a new chat with Variety, Duggal revealed this time working by herself allowed her to do much more research on what fans were expecting from the movie. That ultimately led her to decide Woody Harrelson’s Carnage should draw heavy inspiration from the movement of a scorpion as the villainous symbiote moves about.

“The way a scorpion moves its tail behind its head and moves it forward in this threatening way, I thought, ‘Let’s do that with Carnage,’” Duggal told the trade.

The visual effects artist even went on to admit she read fan thoughts across social media and Reddit boards.

“I wanted to see what they wanted from this character and what behavior and look was important to them. We wanted fans to be very happy with this,” she added.

Lastly, Duggal referenced comic books Carnage appeared in, even lifting a moment straight from the page, even though it ultimately had to be changed before the theatrical cut was released. The scene in question involved Carnage killing someone by inserting one of his tentacles down the person’s throat and ripping them apart.

“We had to tone that back a bit. He does it with a tentacle [in the comics], but I thought it would be fun to have him use his tongue to add that extra gruesome element,” the artist concluded.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

