‘Dark Phoenix’ Director Confirms That Jean and Scott Are Now a Couple

Throughout 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, there were hints of a budding relationship between Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) and Scott Summers (Tye Sheridan), the classic X-Men couple from the comics. The next film, Dark Phoenix, will take place nine years after the events of Apocalypse, so fans have been wondering how the love story between these two characters will have evolved.

According to the film’s director, they’ll be in a full-on relationship when Dark Phoenix begins.

While speaking to Empire about the debut Dark Phoenix trailer, Scott Kinberg confirmed that the two characters have found love in one another, which makes it all the more difficult for Scott to except the dangerous turn that Jean is about to make.

“The love story between Scott and Jean is such an integral part of the Dark Phoenix saga in any iteration, whether it’s the comic book or the cartoons,” Kinberg. “Obviously we don’t have Wolverine, so that’s one less part of that love story. It is very central [to the movie], and they are a couple. As Jean starts to become more unstable, there are people in the X-Men who don’t think she can be helped and saved, many of whom think the world and others need helping and saving from her. And so Scott is probably the most prominent person who’s holding on to the hope that Jean can be saved.”

When the first X-Men trilogy arrived in theaters in 2000, those versions of Jean and Scott, played by Famke Janssen and James Marsden, were already in a relationship. The introduction of Wolverine to the X-Men certainly put a kink in their plans, but that won’t be an issue this time around.

Much to the joy of comic fans, Jean and Scott will definitely be a thing at the beginning of Dark Phoenix, but the ending of the film comes with much less certainty.

Dark Phoenix is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2019.