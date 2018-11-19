New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Still Released

Each passing day is another opportunity for X-Men: Dark Phoenix to have its release date delayed, yet, today, fans were instead gifted an all-new photo from the film featuring Sophie Turner as Jean Grey. Check out the photo below before the film lands in theaters on June 7, 2019.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

The last film in the franchise, X-Men: Apocalypse, had the difficult task of blending multiple timelines and cast members to deliver an overly complex storyline. As the title implies, this new film will focus specifically on Jean Grey’s transformation into the Dark Phoenix, allowing for more emphasis on characters.

“Jean is a teacher at Xavier’s School for the Gifted and Scott and I are in a steady, very loving relationship,” Turner revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “Charles and I? You saw that connection in the last movie, he’s tapped into her power. And she’s in a very secure place in her life which is why everything goes haywire when this cosmic force arises.”

She added, “It’s something we haven’t done in the X-Men universe before. It pushes the boundaries, it raises the stakes and it’s really cool to take it a completely different direction because all of the X-Men movies are on the ground or a villain starts shit. It’s very intense and exciting.”

The previous film was met with critical and financial disappointment, with this new chapter in the saga potentially reviving interest in the franchise or sinking it further in fandom. Adding to the pressure is that the Dark Phoenix saga is a well-known storyline which fans have been waiting to see come to life for years.

“Yes a lot of pressure. I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f-ck,’” Turner said. “I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Barring any further delays, X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on June 7, 2019.

