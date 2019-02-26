New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Is Coming Soon

Marvel fans are wondering if the new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix is going to be able to overcome all the starts, stops, and reshoots to actually get a fair shot at box office glory. There’s been little to no marketing for the film, despite it getting an additional year of production and promotional opportunity – but that could soon be changing!

According to a new report, there’s a brand new trailer for Dark Phoenix in the pipeline which has already been rated by the German film board, which means it could be arriving very soon!

As Trailer Track sees it, the new Dark Phoenix trailer could arrive as early as Wednesday of this week, but is definitely expected within the next week. Wednesday seems to be the likely drop point, as it’s noted that Dark Phoenix star Jessica Chastain will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, raising suspicion that she will be the one to premiere the next trailer.

Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg has also been teasing that a new trailer was coming, stating, “you will see something real soon,” when asked by fans when the next Dark Phoenix trailer was arriving. With big 2019 films like Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame starting to eat up marketing attention, Fox needs to keep its last few X-Men movies in the conversation. That means not only showing off something much more attention-grabbing and impressive for Dark Phoenix, but also what the actual release plans are The New Mutants.

Synopsis: “In Dark Phoenix the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters and (obviously) Jessica Chastain.

Dark Phoenix will arrive in theaters on June 7, 2019.