Marvel Fan Imagines What X-Men’s Storm Could Look Like in the MCU

The Disney and 20th Century Fox merger is setting up the Marvel Cinematic Universe up for a new era of exciting possibilities – especially where Marvel’s X-Men are concerned. With the X-Men set to make a full appearance in the MCU, Marvel fans are dropping all kinds of theories and speculation about how the various X-Men characters can be integrated into the full MCU.

Thanks to the massive success of Black Panther, a lot of Marvel fans are now excited about one particular X-Man making her MCU debut: Ororo Munroe – aka Storm!

This piece of concept art by artist John Dimayuga imagines what Storm would look like in the full regalia of the MCU’s Wakanda. It’s not just a cultural connection because of the fact that both Storm and Black Panther hail from Wakanda – its actually spun out of a very real storyline that once ran through Marvel Comics.

In Marvel Comics, T’Challa proposed to Storm back in 2006, during Black Panther (Vol. 4) #14 – 15. The proposal was sparked by an encounter Storm and T’Challa had as kids, when she (as a street orphan) rescued him from an attempted kidnapping. The pair lived as king and queen of Wakanda until 2012, when the “Avengers vs. X-Men” event put T’Challa and Storm on opposing sides of the conflict. The event left Wakanda significantly damaged, and T’Challa could not forigve Storm for siding against him, and annulled their marriage. They have since remained divorced, with no plans to reunite them.

Indeed, the choice to have Storm and Black Panther become a couple was one (of many) decisions Marvel Comics made in the 2000s, which ended up splitting fan opinion. Now that the X-Men are being integrated into the MCU, a lot of fans are wondering if the Storm / Black Panther romance won’t be adapted for the big screen. It would be a great way to help the X-Men get integrated deeper into the MCU fabric, while also setting up the Black Panther franchise for a major story arc that would have major stakes.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.