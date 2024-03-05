The Matrix Is Returning to Theaters

The Matrix is returning to theaters. On Monday, AMC Theatres announced that the film is returning to exclusively to Dolby Cinema at AMC for just one night only on March 20th to celebrate the film's 25h anniversary. Tickets for the special 25th anniversary screening are available for advance purchase now on AMC Theatres' website.

The upcoming return to theaters isn't the first time The Matrix has headed back to the big screen. Back in 2019 for the film's 20th anniversary, AMC Theatres and Dolby also teamed up for the film to return to select theaters, though at that time it was for a week-long engagement.

What is The Matrix About?

Directed by the Wachowskis, The Matrix was released in 1999 and follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a hacker searching for the truth about reality. He finds it when the rebels Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) find him and reveal the reality that he knows to be a computer program used by machines to enslave humanity.

The film was a huge box office success and was fourth highest grossing film of 1999. The film also spawned two sequels released in 2003, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both of which were written and directed by the Wachowskis. A fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, opened in theaters in 2021.

The Matrix Was Also Adapted For the Stage

In 2022 it was announced that Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle was adapting The Matrix not as a play, but as a "large-scale immersive performance" featuring hip-hop choreography. The show, Free Your Mind, was performed at Factory International in Manchester in October 2023 and was the first time that The Matrix property was adapted into the medium of live performance.

"Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, Free Your Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities. This eye-opening production will stretch across the building's ultra-flexible spaces, responding to them and harnessing the collective energy of the moment.

