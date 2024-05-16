John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds' IF Features Sneaky Deadpool 2 Reference

Ryan Reynolds fans are eagerly awaiting the actor to return to the role of Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, but if you want to catch the star on the big screen a little sooner, he can currently be seen in John Krasinski's IF. The new movie opened in theaters tonight and follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who encounters a group of imaginary friends (aka IFs) that have been forgotten by their now grown-up companions. The IFs come in all shapes and sizes, including an invisible IF named Keith. Reynolds constantly trips over the character in the film, who is never seen or heard. However, he has a pretty hilarious credit in the end credits, and his casting is a nod to Deadpool 2.

There are many big stars who voice IFs in the new film, and the crew behind the project decided to have a little fun by adding an, "Introducing Brad Pitt as Keith" in the credits. In addition to being a funny bit, this isn't the first time Pitt has "played" an invisible character in a Reynolds movie. In Deadpool 2, the Oscar-winning actor is briefly seen as Vanisher, an invisible member of the X-Force who is only seen for a split second when he's electrocuted to death.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1 in 2022, Pitt reflected on his Deadpool 2 cameo.

"Pretty much the easiest thing I've ever done," Pitt said with a laugh. "[Director David Leitch] is an old friend of mine. We met when he was my stunt double starting with Fight Club and all the way up until about '04. Then he went off and became a good director, which is rare!"

"He and Ryan called, and like, 'Why not?'" Pitt added.

Who Stars in IF?

In IF, Krasinski directs a cast that includes Reynolds, Fleming, himself, and Fiona Shaw in addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as IFs Blossom and Lewis. The star-studded ensemble also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, and Christopher Meloni as "the most unique imaginary friends ever dreamed up in a movie."

IF is now playing in theaters.