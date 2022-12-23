The Matrix Fans Are Celebrating First Anniversary of Resurrections

Today is December 22nd, which marks one year since The Matrix Resurrections was released in theatres. The film saw the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, and it was the first in the franchise in 18 years. After its release, the new movie was met with mixed reactions from fans. Currently, the Lana Wachowski film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 63% critics score and 63% audience score. While this isn't nearly as high as the original film's score, The Matrix does have a lower rating than you'd expect on the review site. The 1999 classic has an 88% critics score and an 85% audience score. The second film, The Matrix Reloaded, also faired better than Resurrections with a 73% critics score and a 72% audience score. However, Resurrections did better than The Matrix Revolutions, which earned a 34% critics score and a 60% audience score. ComicBook.com gave The Matrix Resurrections a 4 out of 5 and called it "a worthy sequel fueled by nostalgia and romance," and we aren't the only ones who enjoyed the film. Today, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the movie's first anniversary.

"Happy 1 year to Matrix Resurrections. It's Lana's movie through and through. General audiences weren't ready but time will be kind to it," @NeilNevins tweeted. "Happy one year anniversary to THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, an epic and deeply personal franchise conclusion that was tragically misunderstood upon its release," @CountVolpe wrote. "It's been an entire year since The Matrix Resurrections premiered in theaters I'm not crying you are," @355Jess posted. "I still think that it's a small cinematic miracle that we got MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS. Not the film that some fans wanted, but the one that the world needed!" @nickygra97 added.

What Did Laurence Fishburne Think of The Matrix Resurrections?

The newest entry into The Matrix franchise did not feature the return of Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. There are many references made to his version of the character and Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe revealed what happened to him after the events of The Matrix Revolutions. The film also featured Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing a new version of Morpheus that was created by Keanu Reeves' Neo as a subconscious means to free himself from the Matrix once again. During an interview with Variety, Fishburne reacted to the new movie.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be, and it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be. But I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing. Yeah, that's what I thought." When asked in a follow-up if he felt like he missed out on it all by not being a part of the sequel, he added: "No, not really."

