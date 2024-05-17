Does John Krasinski's IF Have a Post-Credit Scene?

John Krasinski's latest feature, IF, is heading into previews tonight, and the new film follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who encounters a group of imaginary friends (aka IFs) that have been forgotten by their now grown-up companions. If you're heading to the theater to check out the film, which also stars Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds, you may be wondering if there are any scenes in the mid or post-credits. While the text scroll does have a funny joke you may want to stick around for, there is no extra scene after the movie. However, there is a special tribute after the credits roll...

The film features a star-studded lineup of actors playing the IFs, including Louis Gossett Jr. The iconic Academy Award-winning actor known for An Officer and a Gentleman and Watchmen voices Lewis the Bear in the new film. Sadly, Gossett Jr. passed away in March, making IF one of his final films. After the credits, you can see moments of Lewis the Bear from the movie with an In Memorium dedicated to Gossett Jr.

"So getting to work with him was incredible," Kransinski said of Gossett Jr. when speaking to AP. "The fact that we're one of his last movies is incredibly gut-wrenching and emotional. And yet, at the same time, I can't believe one of his last movies will be about the things we love. 'Nothing is forgotten.' His character actually says that which is wild."

"But the crazier part is, our first conversation I ever had with him, when he said he would do the part, I told him that the IFs live under Coney Island and he's the head of the IFs and blah, blah, blah. And he said, 'Yeah, that's great.' And he said something about the boardwalk," Krasinski continued. "And again, he had not read the script, and I said, 'Yeah, it's beautiful.' And he said, 'No, that's where I grew up.' And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'I grew up in Coney Island.' And then he started telling me stories about how his dad would take him to the boardwalk, how he would listen to jazz, how he would smell the foods. And I was like, 'Oh my God, your scene that I wrote is exactly the conversation we're having right now.' So I'm having goosebumps just talking about it. But it's not only emotional to have him in the movie, but to have him have that connection, it almost just felt meant to be."

Who Stars in IF?

In IF, Krasinski directs a cast that includes Reynolds, Fleming, himself, and Fiona Shaw in addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as IFs Blossom and Lewis. The star-studded ensemble also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, and Christopher Meloni as "the most unique imaginary friends ever dreamed up in a movie."

IF is now playing in theaters.