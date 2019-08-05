The Matrix Is Returning to Movie Theaters

Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Warner Bros., and AMC Theatres today announced that Academy Award-winning film The Matrix will return to select theaters nationwide for an exclusive one-week run at Dolby Cinema at AMC. The return celebrates the film’s 20-year anniversary and begins on August 30th. Check out the announcement trailer above and the event poster below.

“Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories in a press release. “Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail – transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation.”

“Warner Bros. is proud to re-release the groundbreaking motion picture The Matrix, for the first time in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos,” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures. “Dolby Cinema offers moviegoers an unparalleled sense of realism in how they experience this game-changing film, making it a must-see event, whether for the first time or a return to The Matrix.”

Dolby Cinema is described as a “premium cinema offering for moviegoers” that “combines state-of-the-art picture and sound. With Dolby Vision, the picture comes alive with amazing brightness and darker darks to offer a more lifelike sense of depth, rendering colors and detail unlike other movie theaters. Dolby Atmos transports guests inside the story with sound that flows all around them, including overhead. The sound in the cinema envelops viewers, making the story their reality. Guests are also able to enjoy next-level comfort with spacious, innovative recliners that pulsate with the action. Dolby Cinema fully realizes the filmmaker’s intent, putting moviegoers in the middle of the action.”

The Matrix is a seminal sci-fi/action, cyberpunk film released in 1999. Directed by the Wachowskis, the film stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a hacker searching for the truth about reality. He finds it when the rebels Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) find him and reveal the reality he knows to be a computer program used by machines to enslave humanity. The film’s blending of philosophy, martial arts, and the aesthetics of the hacker and club subcultures of the era made it a touchstone film at the turn of the century.

Are you excited about the return of The Matrix to theaters for its 20th anniversary? Let us know in the comments. The Matrix‘s theatrical return engagement begins August 30th.