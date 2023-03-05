The Matrix: Keanu Reeves Reveals Surprising Prop He Took From Set

Keanu Reeves has been in plenty of films over the years including major franchises like The Matrix, Constantine, and even John Wick. So, throughout his very successful career the actor has been on plenty of sets, and if you were ever wondering if he's taken something home from any of those sets, you finally have an answer. Lionsgate hosted an AMA with Reeves on Reddit, and he's been revealing a bunch of things like a Constantine sequel update and that he wants to play Wolverine. Now, Reeves has revealed if he's ever stolen something from any of the sets he's been on, and while he hasn't stolen anything he has taken some things home including a very cool prop from The Matrix.

"Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick," Reeves wrote. "A sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski's ever gave me."

What is Keanu Reeves' Next Film?

The next film that Reeves will appear in will be John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate describes the film as follows: "John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Lawrence Fishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th.

