Dune: Part Two's Greig Fraser Reveals His Favorite Scenes

Dune: Part Two has become something of a phenomenon over the past few months, with the film earning rave reviews, a hearty box office haul, and plenty of online chatter. The film, which continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic books, is chock-full of moments that stuck with audiences — and apparently, with some of its crew as well. While speaking to ComicBook about the recent home release of Dune: Part Two, cinematographer Greig Fraser shared the scenes from the film that he himself is the most fond of.

"I love the sandworm riding sequence, to be frank with you," Fraser explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "It changes on a week to week basis. I love that sequence. Love, love, love that sequence. But I think, at the moment, the sequence that I'm loving is the end of the film. I'm loving Chani's journey. At the end of the film, I'm loving her silent walk to the sand dune, her thumper. I love her journey at the end. That's a beautiful little moment. And the other thing I love as well — you asked for one, but I'm giving you three — is Jessica's journey, while she's talking to Alia. There's a time she's walking in the sietch where she's kind of talking to Alia, and she's kind of talking to herself. [She] really sounds, a little bit, like a crazy person. She's talking about converting the weak minds, and she comes across a family who are a little bit scared of her. And the push in on Rebecca is one of my favorite shots in the film, too. I mean, as far as acting goes, it is supreme acting that her eyes shift at a certain point in the film. So I love that."

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book, which has led to a lot of speculation about whether or not Dune: Messiah could become the franchise's next film. Villeneuve has teased that a script for Dune: Messiah exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two is available now on Digital and on 4K UHD.