The Disney x Toms Shoe Collection Kicks Off With Cinderella Styles

Disney has partnered with iconic shoe brand TOMS to produce a capsule collection of styles for women and girls that are inspired by classic Disney Princesses. In fact, TOMS dug into the Walt Disney Archives and emerged with some original character sketches from female artists and animators to serve as the foundation of the designs. As you will see, that was a brilliant choice that resulted in some delightful Disney-themed footwear – and the very first installment is none other than Cinderella!

The Cinderella collection for adults includes their classic Alpargata design, a deconstructed Alpargata, and sneakers that feature original sketches of Cinderella, the glass slipper, and Gus and Jaq. The kids collection includes the same prints in Luca slip-ons and Lenny sneakers. You can shop the entire collection right here, with prices that range from $64.95 to $74.95 for the adult sizes and $48.95 to $58.95 for kids sizes. The official description reads:

“A group of young women worked behind the scenes on Walt Disney’s films, adding the detail to these timeless stories. Inspired by these female artists, TOMS went into the Walt Disney Archives and created a unique collection featuring original character sketches from classic Disney films. Our Disney Cinderella collection is the first capsule in the Disney x TOMS collaboration. Chase your dreams in style and be home before the clock strikes midnight in printed Classic Alpargatas or unique eyewear. As always, with every product you purchase, TOMS will help someone in need.”

Note that the Cinderella collection is eligible for TOMS One for One program, which donates a pair of shoes to someone in need for every pair that you buy.

The Disney x Toms Cinderella collection won’t be around forever, so grab your favorite styles while you can. Keep in mind that the Sleeping Beauty / Princess Aurora collection is slated to kick off on July 19th. That will be followed by Snow White on August 23rd. Apparently, a holiday collection is also in the works that will be revealed sometime this fall. When those collections arrive, they will be available to order right here.

