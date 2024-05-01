Star Wars Day and Revenge of the Fifth Movie Marathons Coming to TBS

This Saturday is May 4th, which has become known as "Star Wars Day" in pop culture due to the date reading "May the Fourth," with fans set to celebrate the galaxy far, far away in countless ways. While those fans who are subscribed to Disney+ will be able to stream the entire franchise throughout the day, those who are subscribed to the network TBS will still get to witness the beloved live-action saga, as there will be marathons of the franchise all day long. While Saturday, May 4th will feature broadcasts of both the original trilogy and sequel trilogy, the following day, which has been dubbed "Revenge of the Fifth," will broadcast the prequel trilogy and other installments from the franchise. The marathons will kick off this Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.

The schedule of the marathons is as follows:

Saturday, May 4th – May the 4th Be With You on TBS

Sunday, May 5th – Revenge of the 5th on TBS

While browsing the schedule, fans will notice that the only live-action movie that isn't being broadcast this weekend is Solo: A Star Wars Story, but hopefully audiences will take solace in knowing that we'll instead be getting a three-hour block of The Big Bang Theory episodes that are Star Wars-centric.

For fans looking forward to new Star Wars content, Disney+ will be premiering Star Wars: The Acolyte on June 4th, while the TV series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is also expected to premiere later this year. The first season of Star Wars: Andor concluded quite some time ago, though it marked a unique instance of a Disney+ original being not only made available on Hulu, but it also earned a network broadcast on ABC.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Will you be tuning in to the marathons? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!