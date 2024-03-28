Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in April 2024
Every major streaming service has a ton of new movies and shows coming next month.
A new month is on the horizon, and that means a whole batch of new movies and TV shows are going to be added to all of your favorite streaming services. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a slew of new additions set for the month of April, and we've compiled all of those upcoming additions into once convenient place.
One of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations ever is arriving on screens in April, thanks to Prime Video and Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Fallout, based on Bethesda's hit game series, debuts on Prime Video on April 11th. All episodes of the first season are being released at once.
Over on Netflix, the second half of Zack Snyder's space opera Rebel Moon will be making its world premiere. Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is set to debut on April 19th.
You can check out the full list of April's streaming additions below!
April 1st
NETFLIX
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)
MAX
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola
PARAMOUNT+
Talk to Me
Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid
Arsenal
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy's Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob's Ladder
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel
Mimic
Muriel's Wedding
My Baby's Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard
The Evening Star
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card
Wuthering Heights
HULU
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates
PEACOCK
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
PRIME VIDEO
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
Eureka S1-S5
House S1-S8
April 2nd
NETFLIX
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Space Jam: A New Legacy
MAX
Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level
PEACOCK
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci
PRIME VIDEO
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
April 3rd
NETFLIX
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
Wish
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis", Episode 311 "Point of No Return"
X-Men '97 – Episode 4
MAX
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Take My Tumor (TLC)
PARAMOUNT+
Bubble Guppies (Season 6)
Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy's Fin-tastic Fairy Tale
Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!
Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring
CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert
HULU
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
April 4th
NETFLIX
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Discovery season five premiere
HULU
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule
PEACOCK
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
PRIME VIDEO
Música
April 5th
NETFLIX
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
The Zone of Interest (A24)
HULU
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me
PRIME VIDEO
How To Date Billy Walsh
Hit S3
April 6th
MAX
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)
HULU
The Fable: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
April 7th
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – "Ghostbasket"
MAX
Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)
PARAMOUNT+
CMT Music Awards
HULU
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
PEACOCK
Blind Date Book Club
April 8th
NETFLIX
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
PARAMOUNT+
NCISVerse: The First 1,000
HULU
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
PEACOCK
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Unforgotten S5
April 9th
NETFLIX
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Cartoon Network)
HULU
The Grudge (2020)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
PRIME VIDEO
The Exorcist: Believer
April 10th
NETFLIX
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 "Juggernaut"
X-Men '97 – Episode 5
MAX
Bail Jumpers (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
The Challenge: All Stars season four premiere
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 19-20)
HULU
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity
PEACOCK
Hapless, Seasons 1-2
April 11th
NETFLIX
The Bricklayer
Meekah: Season 2
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)
PARAMOUNT+
School For Scoundrels
HULU
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family
Trapped in the Farmhouse
PRIME VIDEO
Fallout (2024)
April 12th
NETFLIX
A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY
PARAMOUNT+
DORA premiere
Deliver Us from Evil
HULU
The Channel
The Greatest Hits
PEACOCK
Pitch Perfect
April 13th
MAX
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)
HULU
Alone
April 14th
DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)
MAX
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
The Sympathizer (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time
PEACOCK
The Legend of the Lost Locket
April 15th
NETFLIX
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
HULU
A Kind Of Murder
The Stranger
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)
April 16th
NETFLIX
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
CTRL+ALT+DESIRE
April 17th
NETFLIX
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 "Into the Breach"
X-Men '97 – Episode 6
PARAMOUNT+
Mighty Planes (Seasons 1-4)
RENO 911! (Season 8)
The Last Cowboy (Season 4)
HULU
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2
April 18th
NETFLIX
Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max Original)
Homefront
Men (2022)
HULU
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Blacklight
PEACOCK
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
April 19th
NETFLIX
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)
HULU
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
PEACOCK
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)
April 21st
NETFLIX
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
MAX
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Falling in Love in Niagara
April 22nd
NETFLIX
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
Tiger – Premiere
Tiger on the Rise – Premiere
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)
HULU
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women (2019)
Yes, God, Yes
PEACOCK
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
PRIME VIDEO
Spectre (2015)
April 23rd
NETFLIX
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)
HULU
The Meg
April 24th
NETFLIX
Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
King Richard
TLC Forever
DISNEY+
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314 "Flash Strike"
MAX
Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)
PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Season 9-10)
How Did They Fix That? (Seasons 1-2)
HULU
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated Version)
April 25th
NETFLIX
City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES
PARAMOUNT+
The Painter
HULU
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber
Boy in the Walls
PRIME VIDEO
THEM: The Scare
April 26th
NETFLIX
The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Knuckles premiere
HULU
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
April 27th
HULU
FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman
PEACOCK
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
April 28th
MAX
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)
HULU
Isn't It Romantic
Stars at Noon
Welcome to Smelliville
PEACOCK
Branching Out
April 29th
NETFLIX
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM
PRIME VIDEO
The Holdovers
April 30th
NETFLIX
Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
HULU
FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed