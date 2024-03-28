Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, MAX & Other Major Streaming Services in April 2024

A new month is on the horizon, and that means a whole batch of new movies and TV shows are going to be added to all of your favorite streaming services. Streamers like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a slew of new additions set for the month of April, and we've compiled all of those upcoming additions into once convenient place.

One of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations ever is arriving on screens in April, thanks to Prime Video and Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan. Fallout, based on Bethesda's hit game series, debuts on Prime Video on April 11th. All episodes of the first season are being released at once.

Over on Netflix, the second half of Zack Snyder's space opera Rebel Moon will be making its world premiere. Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is set to debut on April 19th.

You can check out the full list of April's streaming additions below!

April 1st

NETFLIX
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+
Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)

MAX
American Renegades
Basquiat
Black Swan
Body of Lies
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend
Cane Toads: The Conquest
Ceddo
Conviction
Deepwater Horizon
Demonlover
Don't Let Go
Elizabethtown
Emitaï
Eo
The Fluffy Movie
Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)
Gulliver's Travels
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The Heroic Trio
Hotel Artemis
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Inland Empire
Internal Affairs
Joy (2015)
Juliet, Naked
Kingpin
Leap of Faith
Lonesome Luke, Messenger
Lost In Translation
Love Affair
Lucky (2017)
McQueen
Miracles
National Security
The New World
Next Aisle Over
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China II
Once Upon a Time in China III
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Power of Film
Pride and Glory
Ronin
Safe Haven (2013)
A Sammy in Siberia
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
The Sea of Trees
A Serious Man
The Social Network
Source Code
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Spring Fever
The Square
The Strangers (2008)
The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)
A Tale of Springtime
A Tale of Winter
A Tale of Summer
A Tale of Autumn
Terminator Salvation
This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Trial
The Unknown
Victor Frankenstein
The Watermelon Woman
Wes Craven Presents: They
Whiteout
Winter's Tale
Wipeout, Season 2A
Youth
Zero Days
Zola

PARAMOUNT+
Talk to Me
Jeff Dunham: I'm with Cupid
Arsenal
B.A.P.S.
Bandslam
Black Lotus
Blades of Glory
Catch and Release
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cloud Atlas
Cold Mountain
Daddy's Home
Deep Impact
Domestic Disturbance
Drive Me Crazy
Edge Of Darkness
El Dorado
Emma
Empire Records
Face/Off
First Blood
Galaxy Quest
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hotel for Dogs
I Love You, Man
Identity
Inherent Vice
Jacob's Ladder
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Night
Life
Like a Boss
Magnolia
Malcolm X
Max Steel
Mimic
Muriel's Wedding
My Baby's Daddy
Nebraska
Nick of Time
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo III
Saturday Night Fever
Secret in Their Eyes
Team America: World Police
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Crossing Guard
The Evening Star
The Heartbreak Kid
The King of Comedy
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Ring Two (Unrated)
The Score
The Secret Garden
The Station Agent
The Transporter Refueled
The Uninvited
TMNT
Total Recall
Transformers
Up in Smoke
Vacancy
Varsity Blues
Whip It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Card
Wuthering Heights

HULU
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie
The Big Lebowski
Blair Witch
Blockers
Boys on the Side
Capone
Captain Phillips
Copycat
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Don't Worry Darling
The Fifth Element
The Fog
Get Him to the Greek
The Grudge 2
Hellboy (2004)
The Host
The Huntsman: Winter's War
Jack The Giant Slayer
The Karate Kid (2010)
Letters to Juliet
Made in America
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Pacific Rim
Runaway Jury
Seven Years in Tibet
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Take Shelter
Wonder Woman
You Don't Mess With The Zohan
X2: X-Men United
50 First Dates

PEACOCK
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale

PRIME VIDEO
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
Eureka S1-S5
House S1-S8

April 2nd

NETFLIX
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Space Jam: A New Legacy

MAX
Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

HULU
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level

PEACOCK
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci

PRIME VIDEO
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

April 3rd

NETFLIX
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
Wish
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 "Identity Crisis", Episode 311 "Point of No Return"
X-Men '97 – Episode 4

MAX
Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)
Take My Tumor (TLC)

PARAMOUNT+
Bubble Guppies (Season 6)
Bubble Guppies: Bubble Puppy's Fin-tastic Fairy Tale
Bubble Guppies: Guppy Style!
Bubble Guppies: The Puppy and the Ring
CMT Crossroads (Seasons 21-22)
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert

HULU
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)

April 4th

NETFLIX
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

MAX
Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)
HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)

PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Discovery season five premiere

HULU
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule

PEACOCK
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

PRIME VIDEO
Música

April 5th

NETFLIX
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

MAX
The Zone of Interest (A24)

HULU
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me

PRIME VIDEO
How To Date Billy Walsh
Hit S3

April 6th

MAX
Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)
Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)
Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)

HULU
The Fable: Series Premiere

PEACOCK
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

April 7th

DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – "Ghostbasket"

MAX
Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)

PARAMOUNT+
CMT Music Awards

HULU
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

PEACOCK
Blind Date Book Club

April 8th

NETFLIX
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

PARAMOUNT+
NCISVerse: The First 1,000

HULU
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

PEACOCK
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)

PRIME VIDEO
Unforgotten S5

April 9th

NETFLIX
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY

MAX
Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)
Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (Cartoon Network)

HULU
The Grudge (2020)
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

PRIME VIDEO
The Exorcist: Believer

April 10th

NETFLIX
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 "Juggernaut"
X-Men '97 – Episode 5

MAX
Bail Jumpers (ID)

PARAMOUNT+
The Challenge: All Stars season four premiere
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (Seasons 19-20)

HULU
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity

PEACOCK
Hapless, Seasons 1-2

April 11th

NETFLIX
The Bricklayer
Meekah: Season 2
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)

PARAMOUNT+
School For Scoundrels

HULU
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family
Trapped in the Farmhouse

PRIME VIDEO
Fallout (2024)

April 12th

NETFLIX
A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY

PARAMOUNT+
DORA premiere
Deliver Us from Evil

HULU
The Channel
The Greatest Hits

PEACOCK
Pitch Perfect

April 13th

MAX
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)

HULU
Alone

prevnext

April 14th

DISNEY+
Bluey (Season 3) – Extended-Length Special "The Sign" (28 minutes)

MAX
24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)
The Sympathizer (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+
The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time

PEACOCK
The Legend of the Lost Locket

April 15th

NETFLIX
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

HULU
A Kind Of Murder
The Stranger

PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)

April 16th

NETFLIX
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

MAX
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+
CTRL+ALT+DESIRE

April 17th

NETFLIX
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 "Into the Breach"
X-Men '97 – Episode 6

PARAMOUNT+
Mighty Planes (Seasons 1-4)
RENO 911! (Season 8)
The Last Cowboy (Season 4)

HULU
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

PEACOCK
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2

April 18th

NETFLIX
Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max Original)
Homefront
Men (2022)

HULU
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
Blacklight

PEACOCK
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO
Going Home with Tyler Cameron

April 19th

NETFLIX
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM

MAX
HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)

HULU
FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

PEACOCK
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)

April 20th

HULU
High Hopes: Complete Season 1
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 21st

NETFLIX
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

MAX
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)
The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)

PEACOCK
Falling in Love in Niagara

April 22nd

NETFLIX
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+
Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
Tiger – Premiere
Tiger on the Rise – Premiere

MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)
The Green Planet (BBC)
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)
Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)

HULU
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women (2019)
Yes, God, Yes

PEACOCK
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

PRIME VIDEO
Spectre (2015)

April 23rd

NETFLIX
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

MAX
Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Losers
Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)

HULU
The Meg

April 24th

NETFLIX
Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
King Richard
TLC Forever

DISNEY+
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314 "Flash Strike"

MAX
Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)

PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Season 9-10)
How Did They Fix That? (Seasons 1-2)

HULU
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated Version)

April 25th

NETFLIX
City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES

PARAMOUNT+
The Painter

HULU
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber
Boy in the Walls

PRIME VIDEO
THEM: The Scare

April 26th

NETFLIX
The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX
Caught! (Discovery Channel)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)
We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+
Knuckles premiere

HULU
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

April 27th

HULU
FX's The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman

PEACOCK
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans

April 28th

MAX
Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)

HULU
Isn't It Romantic
Stars at Noon
Welcome to Smelliville

PEACOCK
Branching Out

April 29th

NETFLIX
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM

PRIME VIDEO
The Holdovers

April 30th

NETFLIX
Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

HULU
FX's The Veil: Limited Series Premiere

PEACOCK
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed

