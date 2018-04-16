Cosplay as Dinosaurs from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

This morning Mattel dropped a massive wave of toys from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and they’re absolutely epic. Seriously, I’m trying to overcome the jealously that I feel having been deprived of dinosaur toys like this when I was a kid.

We’ve already highlighted the biggest, baddest dinosaur toys in the lineup, but there are also several options available for those who wish to actually become the dinosaurs from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Don’t buy that inflatable T-Rex costume for your YouTube videos until you check this stuff out! The official descriptions and pre-order links are available below.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Dino Mask with Sounds / Pre-order here for $42.99

Get into the dino-mite action and adventure of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and raise the fun and excitement to another level with this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Dino Mask with Sounds! The Chomp & Roar Mask is based on the fan-favorite movie character, Blue, and features realistic details like skin texture and color, moving eyes, and teeth. It’s the perfect dinosaur role-play item! Be sure to check out item MTFNG98 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Dino Claws (sold separately), too.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Triceratops Inflatable Costume / Pre-order here for $115.99

You can be a dinosaur! Don’t just admire the dinosaurs – be one! Straight out of the sci-fi adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Triceratops Inflatable Costume lets you take on the guise of the three-horned Triceratops. The inflatable full-body suit features two battery-operated fans and measures roughly 84-inches tall x 114-inches long x 30 1/2-inches wide.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Pteranodon Inflatable Costume / Pre-order here for $69.99

You can be a dinosaur! Don’t just admire the dinosaurs – be one! Straight out of the sci-fi adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Pteranodon Inflatable Costume lets you take on the guise of the popular flying Pterosaur. The inflatable full-body suit features a battery-operated fan and measures roughly 81-inches tall x 51-inches long x 26-inches wide.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blue Inflatable Costume / Order here for $69.99

You can be a dinosaur! Don’t just admire the dinosaurs – be one! Straight out of the sci-fi adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blue Inflatable Costume lets you take on the guise of Blue the Velociraptor. The inflatable full-body suit features gloves and a battery-operated fan. Batteries not included.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blue Overhead Mask / Pre-order here for $56.99

Don’t just admire the dinosaurs – be one! Straight out of the sci-fi adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this latex Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blue Overhead Mask lets you take on the guise of Blue the Velociraptor.

Note: A version of the mask that appears to be based on the new Indoraptor villain hasn’t been fully revealed yet, but it is available to pre-order here.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Basic Mask Case / Pre-order here for $27.99

Become your favorite Jurassic World Dinosaur! Inspired by the movie, these iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex and Indoraptor masks feature realistic details like skin texture, color and teeth so kids can become their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs! The real chomping action allows fo even more realistic action, masks feature an opening jaw that allows chomping motion. A secure strap ensures a comfortable fit as well as eye and nose openings for visibility.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Basic Mask Case contains 2 individually packaged masks:

1x Tyrannosaurus Rex

1x Indoraptor

