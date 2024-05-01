Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three Trailer Reveals Animated Series Batman and Joker Return

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a first look at Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, the third and final film in the epic, animated crossover. The adaptation of Marv Wolfman and George Pérez's massive DC crossover is the second such adaptation to come along in the last five years, with the prior adaptation being the one on The CW. Like that version, Lex Luthor has betrayed the heroes in the third act...and like that version, Kevin Conroy's Batman returns. This time, it marks what is likely to be his final appearance as the Dark Knight, since Conroy passed away in 2022.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy marks "the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc," according to Warners. that arc, which started with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is the relatively short-lived animated continuity that was spawned following the cataclysmic ending of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

You can see it below.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths parts one and two are available to purchase on digital and on 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-ray. The final part of the trilogy will be available soon.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three features returning popular voice cast members: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys, The Winchesters) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Emmy winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee) as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Meg Donnelly (Legion of Super-Heroes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,) as Supergirl & Harbinger, and Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) as Wonder Woman & Superwoman.

Aside from the returning voice cast, the star-studded ensemble voice cast includes Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Gideon Adlon as Batgirl, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate/Charles Halstead & Hawkman, Troy Baker as Joker, Zach Callison as Robin, Darin De Paul as Solovar, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific & Anti-Monitor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate & Atomic Knight, Will Friedle as Batman Beyond & Kamandi, Jennifer Hale as Alura & Hippolyta, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart, Jamie Gray Hyder as Hawkgirl, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question & Satellite, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Lou Diamond Phillips as Spectre, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5, and Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow.

Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three is produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan. The film is directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg. Casting and voice direction is by Wes Gleason. The film is based on characters from DC and the graphic novel "Crisis on Infinite Earths" by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.