‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Held a Screening on Top of a Cliff

The Mission: Impossible franchise has given viewers plenty of gut-wrenching thrills, but a particular screening is taking that to a whole new level.

Mild spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Fallout below! Only look if you want to know!

Photos from a recent screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout have made their way online, which show that a legion of fans actually watched the film on the side of a cliff. That cliff, as it turns out, is Norway’s Pulpit Rock — the location where Fallout‘s climactic third act takes place.

Fans gathered at Pulpit Rock in Norway for an extra special screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout! pic.twitter.com/FRKofee7nI — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountUK) August 2, 2018

According to a tweet from franchise star Tom Cruise, the trek took four hours of hiking, and ultimately placed the audience near a 2,000 foot drop. For those who have already seen Fallout – and know how Ethan Hunt’s battle with August Walker (Henry Cavill) plays out – that surely only makes the feat even more nerve-wracking.

2,000 feet, 2,000 people, 4 hours of hiking. The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout. Thank you all for coming! I wish I could have been there. pic.twitter.com/ufi1FkP6KI — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 2, 2018

There is something awesome about this Fallout screening happening essentially on location, seeing as Cruise and his castmates have become known for doing a vast majority of their stunts on the franchise.

“It was kind of like a really good opportunity,” Cavill explained in an interview with PopCulture.com. “When you have Tom there and he does his own stunts, the door’s open for you to do it yourself.”

“That’s kind of the fun of it,” co-star Simon Pegg added. “That’s what these films are about and I think that’s why it’s so exciting is because the audience knows that’s happening and there’s no trickery.”

The film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, says he was always looking for ways to make scenes and stunts more challenging.

“You wake up everyday thinking how can I do more, how can I push this farther,” McQuarrie explained to PopCulture.com. “And we were confronting the material everyday, reinventing it every day. And a lot of times we would come to work not knowing what we were going to do that day.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is in theaters now.