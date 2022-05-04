Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Blockbuster Climbing Netflix Top 10 Ranks
Not only has Tom Cruise proven himself a force at the box office, but he's also proving just how strong his films can be on streaming services, even if they've been out for decades. At the start of May, a Cruise vehicle from the mid-2000s made its way to Netflix, where it has been enjoying a significant surge in popularity over the last week.
In 2005, Steven Spielberg released his take on the classic War of the Worlds story into theaters, with Cruise playing the lead role. The film garnered mostly positive reviews and left a significant mark on the box office, earning more than $600 million around the globe. While War of the Worlds doesn't find itself at the center of conversation all that often, its recent arrival on Netflix has people engaging with it once again.
Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features War of the Worlds in the third overall position, behind only The Gentlemen and Rambo: Last Blood. The film is one of the most popular on all of Netflix, despite being released 17 years ago.
You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Gentlemen
"Making moves to sell his valuable UK cannabis empire, an American kingpin sets off a series of plots, schemes and barefaced plays for his business."prevnext
2. Rambo: Last Blood
"As damaged war veteran John Rambo seeks a tranquil life, the disappearance of his adopted granddaughter unleashes his raw fury for one final mission."prevnext
3. War of the Worlds
"When a violent alien takeover threatens Earth, an estranged dad must step up to protect his two kids – and he'll stop at nothing to keep them safe."prevnext
4. Kung Fu Panda 3
"While Po and his dad are visiting a secret panda village, an evil spirit threatens all of China, forcing Po to Forman army out of the ragtag locals."prevnext
5. Honeymoon With My Mother
"After Jose Luis is dumped at the alter, mother Mari Carmen joins him on what was meant to be his honeymoon. What could possibly go wrong?"prevnext
6. Rambo
"When governments fail to act on behalf of captive missionaries, former Green Beret John Rambo sets aside his peaceful existence to take action."prevnext
7. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
"This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle."prevnext
8. 365 Days: This Day
"Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. But Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives."prevnext
9. U.S. Marshals
"A convicted murderer is on his way to prison when his jet nose-dives into the Louisiana bayou. He escapes, with a U.S. marshal hot on his heels."prevnext
10. Forrest Gump
"A gentile, friendly man navigates through the major events of the 1960s and '70s while inspiring those around him with his childlike optimism."prev