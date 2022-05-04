Fan-Favorite Tom Cruise Blockbuster Climbing Netflix Top 10 Ranks

Not only has Tom Cruise proven himself a force at the box office, but he's also proving just how strong his films can be on streaming services, even if they've been out for decades. At the start of May, a Cruise vehicle from the mid-2000s made its way to Netflix, where it has been enjoying a significant surge in popularity over the last week.

In 2005, Steven Spielberg released his take on the classic War of the Worlds story into theaters, with Cruise playing the lead role. The film garnered mostly positive reviews and left a significant mark on the box office, earning more than $600 million around the globe. While War of the Worlds doesn't find itself at the center of conversation all that often, its recent arrival on Netflix has people engaging with it once again.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features War of the Worlds in the third overall position, behind only The Gentlemen and Rambo: Last Blood. The film is one of the most popular on all of Netflix, despite being released 17 years ago.

You can check out the full rundown of Wednesday's Top 10 Movies list below!