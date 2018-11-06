‘UglyDolls’ Movie Poster Released

Animated movies have turned LEGOs and Troll dolls into bonafide sensations, and it looks like Ugly Dolls are next in line.

The first poster for the UglyDolls movie has officially been released online, ahead of the trailer’s release on Thursday, November 8th. The poster sees the film’s various felt characters standing in front of a doorway for something labeled the “Institute of Perfection”.

The Ugly Doll line of plush toys was created by Sun-Min Kim and David Horvath in the early 2000s, as the pair initially brought the characters to life over a series of long-distance letters. The toys are known for embracing the world “ugly”, which is used to symbolize the various things that make each character unique.

The UglyDolls film will star Kelly Clarkson as Moxy, Blake Shelton as Ox, Nick Jonas as Lou, Emma Roberts as Wedgehead, Pitbull as Ugly Dog, Wanda Sykes as Wage, Gabriel Iglesias as Babo, and Wang Leehom as Lucky Bat. The film will be helmed by Shrek 2 and Gnomeo & Juliet director Kelly Asbury.

An UglyDolls movie has been in various stages of development since 2011, with Robert Rodriguez once attached to direct. This film adaptation will be the franchise’s first official jump into film and television, with an animated series also in development at Hulu.

You can check out the official synopsis for UglyDolls below!

“In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDolls friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities, occasionally looking to the sky, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community.

Moxy (Kelly Clarkson) loves her square-peg life in this round-hole town, but her curiosity about all things leads her to wonder if there’s something – anything – on the other side of the mountain which nestles Uglyville. Moxy gathers a group of her closest friends and sets off to find what’s on the other side. They discover another world – Perfection – a town where more conventional dolls are trained in protocols before they graduate and are sent to the “real” world to find the love of a child.

In Perfection, Moxy and her crew are subject to the manipulations of Lou (Nick Jonas), the perfect doll in charge of training recruits. Here, the UglyDolls will confront what it means to be different, struggle with their desire to be loved, and ultimately discover that you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing because who you truly are is what matters most.”

Ugly Dolls will arrive in theaters on May 10, 2019.