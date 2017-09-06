The Walking Dead: Carl’s Pudding Can Lunch Tote

After The Walking Dead Midseason 6 premiere, Carrie Underwood, Nathan Fillion, and a mystery Walking Dead cast member will appear on the Talking Dead. While we're not sure who the mystery Walking Dead cast member will be, there's a rumor going around that a certain piece of Walking Dead merchandise will appear on the Talking Dead as well.

During The Walking Dead Season 4, one of the most memorable scenes was Carl sitting on a roof ledge and eating a huge can of chocolate pudding, while a trapped walker reached out from a window behind him. A licensed consumer products company called The Coop took that classic scene and created a replica of Carl's pudding can as an insulated lunch tote.

Carl's Pudding Can Lunch Tote retails for $19.99, and it can be found on a variety of retail websites. The insulated lunch tote is made to the actual size of Carl's pudding can, and it features a zippered lid and a short top handle.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC on Sunday nights at 9 PM ET, and the Talking Dead airs on the same network on the same night at 10 PM ET.