Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Crosses Massive Box Office Milestone

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has been taking over theaters in Japan ever since it premiered earlier this year, and the new film has crossed over a major box office milestone 75 days into its theatrical run! As part of the celebration for Haikyu!!'s 10th anniversary, the anime is coming to an end with two feature films adapting some of the big moments left from Haruichi Furudate's original manga series. The first of these two films picks up right from where Season 4 of the TV anime left off as it adapts the highly anticipated Nationals match between Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools.

Dubbed the "Dumpster Battle," this match has been such a hit in theaters that Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has announced that as of April 31st, the film has earned 10 billion yen (about $66.43 million USD) with over 6.99 million tickets sold in theaters. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that this milestone has made Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle the 15th highest grossing anime film of all time in Japan. To celebrate this milestone, Toho Animation has shared a special promo thanking fans for its success that you can check out below.

What Is Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle?

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is currently taking over the box office in Japan, but the new movie will be making its way to theaters in North America beginning on May 31st. Written and directed by Susumu Mitsunaka for Production I.G., Takahiro Kishida serves as character designer and Takahiro Chiba serves as chief animation director. The film has a run time of 85 minutes in total, and features a returning voice cast from the original TV anime series. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment teases the story of Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle as such:

"Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the 'Little Giant.' But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated 'Dumpster Battle,' the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

If you wanted to check out the original TV anime series before going to see the first of two final film projects bringing the anime to its grand finale, you can find Haikyu!! now streaming with Crunchyroll. A release window or date has not been announced for the second and final film yet.