My Hero Academia Releases Official Bio for Star and Stripe

My Hero Academia will be bringing America's number one hero back to screens with Season 7's premiere later this week, and the anime has released an official bio for Star and Stripe ahead of her anime comeback! When My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, it saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes getting ready for the final war against the villains. But at the same time, it was revealed that All Might's call to heroes from the rest of the world was actually answered by the top hero from the United States, Star and Stripe, who was rushing to Japan.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be picking up from that cliffhanger as Star and Stripe will be battling against Tomura Shigaraki in the skies above Japan. With her return to the anime imminent, My Hero Academia's official website has revealed a brief blurb giving fans a better of idea of this mysterious American hero that appears to have past ties to Japan's own former number one hero, All Might. The bio reads as such, "The No.1 hero that America, the nation of heroes, is proud of. She calls All Might 'master' and seems to have had a relationship with him for some time. She receives a call from All Might and heads to Japan, which is in crisis due to Shigaraki and AFO."

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Premiere

My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere will debut on Saturday, May 4th in Japan and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu shortly after. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "All Might put out a request to heroes around the world to be temporarily dispatched to Japan. Ignoring the heads of state who were reluctant to send anyone, one hero boldly took action. America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. America's number one even has a different art style."

If you wanted to get back up to speed now that Season 7 is starting, you can catch up with all six seasons of the My Hero Academia anime with those streaming services as well. You can also find the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.