Mark Hamill and William Shatner Have Hilarious Debate About Star Trek Symbol on Mars

There’s nothing more fun than faux feuds between celebrities, and the latest to resurface on social media is that of Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill and Star Trek‘s William Shatner. Earlier this month, Shatner trolled Hamill by saying his upcoming role as Chucky in the Child’s Play reboot meant he was turning into his father (Vader, not Mr. Hamill). Now, Hamill has had the chance to get Shatner back after news of a Star Trek symbol appearing on Mars hit the Internet.

Actually- it looks more like a crescent roll, which are yummy with jelly! 😋#LiveLongAndUnfollowMe https://t.co/TR4LTNVXMV — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 15, 2019

“Looks like a boomerang to me. #Meh 🙄,” Hamill tweeted.

“Don’t be jelly, Mark,” Shatner replied.

“Actually- it looks more like a crescent roll, which are yummy with jelly! 😋 #LiveLongAndUnfollowMe,” Hamill added. Talk about sassy!

Many fans commented on the tweets, clearly enjoying the back and forth.

“Best. Twitter war. Ever,” @BlazingSky2 wrote.

“It’s so awesome when the two of you start tweeting each other,” @OceanGirl790 added.

According to the HiRISE website, this Starfleet-shaped dune came about through a very particular blend of science.

“Long ago, there were large crescent-shaped (barchan) dunes that moved across this area, and at some point, there was an eruption.” the website explains. “The lava flowed out over the plain and around the dunes, but not over them. The lava solidified, but these dunes still stuck up like islands. However, they were still just dunes, and the wind continued to blow. Eventually, the sand piles that were the dunes migrated away, leaving these “footprints” in the lava plain. These are also called “dune casts” and record the presence of dunes that were surrounded by lava.”

Do you think the symbol looks more like a boomerang, crescent roll, or Starfleet symbol? Tell us in the comments!

You can catch Hamill next in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is expected to hit theaters on December 20th. Shatner’s next project is the animated horror film, To Your Last Death.