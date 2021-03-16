Star Trek: The Autobiography of Mr. Spock Releasing In September

✖

Star Trek fans can soon experience the history of Spock through his own words when Titan Books releases The Autobiography of Mr. Spock in September. "Edited" by Una McCormack, the book promises to tell the events of Spock's eventful life from his childhood through his adventures in Starfleet all through the Vulcan's own point of view. The book was first announced in 2018 with David A. Goodman attached to it. It has been solicited again for a September 7th release with McCormack taking Goodman's place. The book follows McCormack's Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway, which followed Godman's Autobiography of James T. Kirk and Autobiography of Jean-Luc Picard. Here's the information from the publisher:

"Fictional autobiography of the iconic Star Trek character, told in his own words and telling the story of his life, including his difficult childhood, his adventures on the Enterprise, and his death and resurrection on the Genesis Planet.

The Autobiography of Mr. Spock tells the story of one of Starfleet’s finest officers, and one the Federations most celebrated citizens. Half human and half Vulcan, the book, written in Spock’s own words, follows his difficult childhood on the planet Vulcan; his controversial enrollment at Starfleet Academy; his adventures with Captain Kirk and the crew of the Starship Enterprise; his diplomatic triumphs with the Klingons and Romulans; and his death and amazing resurrection on the Genesis Planet. We meet the friends he’s made, the women he loved, and experience the triumphs and tragedies of a life and career that spanned a century. Despite his alien blood, his struggle to find his place in the universe is one we can all relate to."

Leonard Nimoy originated the Spock character in Star Trek: The Original Series. He played him through that series and its six movies and return for the J.J. Abrams' helmed reboot in 2009. Ethan Peck began playing a younger Spock in Star Trek: Discovery's second season. He'll return as one of the leads in the spinoff series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Are you excited to read The Autobiography of Mr. Spock? Let us know in the comments. The Autobiography of Mr. Spock goes on sale on September 7th.

More Star Trek news: