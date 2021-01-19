Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew Narrates Captain Janeway's Autobiography

✖

Kate Mulgrew is returning to voice Capt. Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager in the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. Before that, she's providing Janeway's voice as the narrator of the audiobook edition of The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway: The History of the Captain Who Went Further Than Any Had Before, the book written from an in-universe perspective by Una McCormack and published by Titan Books. StarTrek.com has an exclusive clip of Mulgrew reading a passage from the book in which Janeway reflects on her time at the academy, the specter of the Federation-Cardassian War that hung over it, and when she fell in love.

In The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway: The History of the Captain Who Went Further Than Any Had Before, Janeway recounts her journey through the Delta Quadrant with personal insights into how she bound a crew of mixed Starfleet and Maquis personnel together. Through McCormack's writing, Janeway considers how she forged alliances and faced down the Borg on the Collective’s home turf and reveals intimate thoughts about crewmates like Tuvok, Chakotay, Neelix, and Seven of Nine. The audiobook goes on sale on January 26th.

Star Trek's producers announced Mulgrew's return as Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy on Star Trek Day 2020. It came as a pleasant surprise to fans celebrating Voyager's 25th anniversary.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy," Mulgrew said at the time. "How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman said, “Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Kate’s portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans.”

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Nickelodeon in 2021.