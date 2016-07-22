Star Trek Beyond CBS Broadcast Delayed Due to Football

✖

On Sunday night, Star Trek Beyond will make its broadcast television debut as part of CBS' Sunday Night Movies, but some fans looking forward to seeing the 13th Star Trek film hit the small screen are going to have to wait just a tiny bit longer than expected. On Sunday, CBS alerted fans that, due to the NFL games running a bit long, the rest of the evening's programming would shift a bit with Star Trek Beyond beginning just over half an hour later than expected at 8:37 p.m. ET/7:37 p.m. CT in select East and Central Time Zone cities. The affected areas are Eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Cleveland, and Miami.

"Due to Football overrun, CBS Sunday Primetime Schedule is delayed in Select East and Central Time Zone cities," a graphic shared by the official CBS Tweet Twitter account read with the tweet itself offering specifics. Check it out for yourself below.

Released in 2016, Star Trek Beyond is the 13th Star Trek film and the third in the overall Star Trek franchise's alternate universe called the Kelvin Timeline. You can check out the film's official synopsis from CBS below.

"From director Justin Lin and producer J.J. Abrams comes one of the best-reviewed action movies of 2016. Dispatched on a rescue mission to the farthest reaches of space, the USS Enterprise is ambushed by Krall (Idris Elba), a ruthless enemy sworn against the Federation. Crash-landing on an uncharted hostile world, Captain Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto), Lieutenant Uhura (Zoe Saldana), Dr. 'Bones' McCoy (Karl Urban), Scotty (Simon Pegg), Sulu (John Cho) and Chekov (Anton Yelchin) are separated with no means of escape. Only Jaylah (Sofia Boutella), a rebellious alien warrior, can help them reunite and find a way off the planet in a race against time to stop Krall's deadly army from triggering all-out galactic war."

Shortly before the theatrical release of Star Trek Beyond, a sequel was announced by Paramount Pictures that would see Chris Hemsworth return as George Kirk, Captain Kirk's father. However, in the years since, development on the project has slowed with both Hemsworth and Pine exiting the project, reportedly due to contract disputes. Development on that sequel remains in flux, however there are three different Star Trek movies in separately in development, including one by Noah Hawley that would introduce a brand-new Starfleet crew.

Star Trek Beyond airs tonight, Sunday, November 1st on CBS. The film was originally set to debut at 8 p.m. ET but will be delayed to an 8:37 p.m. ET start time in Eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin, Cleveland, and Miami.