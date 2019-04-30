How Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season 8 Could Have Begun Revealed In Documentary Clip

Shout Factory has revealed a new clip from the documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The clip is taken from the segment of the documentary that has the original writers brainstorming what an eighth season of the show could have looked like. Their idea has Nog, now a Starfleet captain, commanding the USS Defiant as it escapes a close call through the Bajoran wormhole and back to the safety of Deep Space 9. Take a look above.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will screen in theaters for one night only. You can watch the trailer here.

In March, Shout! Studios announced it had acquired the distribution rights to the crowdfunded documentary and that it was exploring multiple release platforms, including theatrical. Fathom Events will bring What We Left Behind to theaters for one night on May 13th. Tickets for the event go on sale April 12th. The documentary sees showrunner Ira Steven Behr and the Deep Space Nine cast and crew reflecting on what is considered by many to be the black sheep fo the Star Trek franchise. Here’s the event description from Fathom:

“Deep Space Nine is described as ‘dark,’ ‘edgy,’ and ‘the black sheep’ of the Star Trek family – a show that did not fit in Gene Roddenberry’s vision of the future. 20 years after it left the airwaves, fans all over the world continue to watch Deep Space Nine with the same affection they feel for the other Star Trek series.

Through extensive interviews with cast and creators, show footage presented in HD for the first time anywhere, and brand-new animated storyboards showing what could have been and what still might be, directors Ira Steven Behr (showrunner of the original series) and David Zappone (Star Trek docs The Captains and For the Love of Spock), bring you What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, an in-depth look at this beloved show, its fans, and its ongoing appeal to Trekkies of all ages.

This one-night event will include an exclusive two-sided poster (11×17, limited quantities) as well as a roundtable discussion on the making of the documentary.”

What We Left Behind: A Look Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is a production of 455 Films and Tuxedo Productions. The film is directed by Behr and David Zappone, executive produced by Zappone, and produced by Behr, Kai de Mello-Folsom, Joseph Kornbrodt and Luke Snailham with additional production services from the New York Film Academy and 455 Films’ Kevin & Helene Layne.

