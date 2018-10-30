‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Producers on Return of Classic Starfleet Uniforms

Star Trek: Discovery is bringing back the classic Starfleet uniforms from Star Trek: The Original Series, but the show’s producers say they’re more than just an Easter egg.

Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two. He and his crew wear modified versions of the gold, blue, and red Starfleet uniforms from Star Trek: The Original Series. Executive producer told IGN about what a big moment that is for Star Trek: Discovery.

“We were excited, especially knowing we were bringing in Pike,” Kadin said. “To see him in that iconic uniform was important, I think, for the show. To honor the fact that we’re using Pike, and we’re going to use Spock, but obviously we’re going to be meeting him earlier. So that was a big part of it. We also are blown away by our costume designer, Gersha Phillips, so giving her an opportunity to make her own version of what that was was also really important.”

Executive producer, co-creator, and showrunner Alex Kurtzman noted that while Pike debuts in command gold, the all-blue uniforms from Discovery‘s first season will remain in use through season two.

“To get to see Captain Pike, played by Anson, who looks so much like Jeffrey Hunter, in the outfit, in the yellow shirt outfit, was so extraordinary,” Kurtzman said. “Just to be around it was so inspirational. And actually, it was more amazing to see it in relief against the Discovery uniforms. And so when you see those two things come together in the premiere episode, it’s really like it’s an incredible collision between the two worlds. And I think that, again, crediting Gersha and so many people on our amazing crew, there’s a really organic blend, a seamless blend between them.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.