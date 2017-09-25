‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Premiere Has Literal Library Of Easter Eggs

You may have missed it, but Star Trek: Discovery had a literal stack of classic Star Trek Easter eggs on the set of the Shenzhou.

The captain of the Shenzhou, Phillippa Georgiou, is apparently an avid reader who likes the classics. She keeps a shelf full of books aboard her ship, and the titles of the volumes should be familiar to fans of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Here’s a shot of the shelf, courtesy of Star Trek: Discovery producer Aaron Baiers:

#StarTrekDiscovery wonder what Captain Georgiou has on her book shelf? Some fun Easter eggs for all Trek lovers. #bts pic.twitter.com/e5rp6zEGxM — Aaron Baiers (@abaiers) September 25, 2017

Each book title is actually the title of an episode of Star Trek: The Original Series: “The Trouble With Tribbles,” “The Way to Eden,” “Mirror, Mirror,” “Return to Tomorrow,” “Patterns of Force,” “All Our Yesterdays,” “Whom Gods Destroy,” “The Deadly Years,” “Plato’s Stepchildren,” “Amok Time,” “Metamorphosis,” “The City on the Edge of Forever,” “The Mark of Gideon,” “The Cage,” Balance of Terror,” “By Any Other Name,” “The Omega Glory,” “The Empath,” and “That Which Survives.”

If not for the fact that Star Trek: Discovery takes place a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, one might wonder if these books could be accounts of the voyages of the starship Enterprise.

The bookshelf of Easter eggs is a nice touch for longtime Star Trek fans, though it should be noted that is just is one relatively small nod in a premiere that was steeped in Star Trek lore, specifically in regards to the Klingons.

Star Trek: Discovery made its debut last night with its first two episodes, and the response so far has been quite positive. Subscriptions to the CBS All Access streaming service came in at a record pace, though time will tell if fans stick around for the duration of Star Trek: Discovery‘s 15-episode first season.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream on CBS All Access Sundays at 8:30 pm ET.