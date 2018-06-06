‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Emmy Consideration Video Spotlights the Show’s Costumes

CBS Television Studios continues its Emmy Awards push for Star Trek: Discovery with a new video going behind the scenes on how the series’ stunning costumes were made, including those for Starfleet officers, the Klingons, and the Terran Empire in the mirror universe.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green speaks in the video about what it was like getting into costume as her character, Michael Burnham, for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Putting on a Star Trek uniform for the first time, it feels like putting on a world, but it also feels like putting on home,” she says.

Executive producers and showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts are also featured in the video discussing what their goals were for the show’s costumes.

“In terms of costuming, we wanted to do something fresh, and I think that our costume designer, Gersha [Phillips], has done a phenomenal job,” Harberts says.

Phillips’ work on Star Trek: Discovery was already nominated for an award from the Costume Designers Guild. In the video, she discusses the creative process behind several of the show’s costumes, including the new Starfleet uniforms.

“We’re looking at the whole Star Trek canon,” she says. “What came before, what came after. We also looked at military, naval officers. When I see it on, I feel like the actors look like superheroes. It’s a great a great accomplishment what we’ve been able to do.”

Martin-Green notes that “When you finally get zipped up in it, it makes you stand really proudly.”

For the Klingons, Phillips was trying to really emphasize their otherness.

“We’ll find something, like a piece of jewelry, and then we’ll mold it and we’ll turn it into something else, cover it with leather and it gives you that really cool alien texture,” she says. “That was always our thing, pushing the alieness of things.

“T’Kuvma’s costume was another long journey. We 3D-printed and then used beads. We just used many different mediums to build up that chest plate.”

And then finally, she touches on the Terran Empire uniforms from the mirror universe.

“Obviously, the mirror universe costumes were another one of those really cool moments,” she says. “I mean, it’s hard to pick a favorite. As a team, we did some really amazing work.”

CBS also released a “For Your Consideration” video for Star Trek: Discovery’s prosthetic makeup.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.