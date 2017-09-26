You Can Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ With Klingon Subtitles

It looks like Netflix is making sure a certain demographic can check out Star Trek: Discovery.

A new Netflix feature is letting international Discovery viewers watch the series with Klingon subtitles. Several fans and jouralists have begun to notice the option, and reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ARE WE ALL AWARE that on Netflix, you can watch Star Trek: Discovery with Klingon language subtitles? pic.twitter.com/U4zIQOndfu — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) September 25, 2017

Netflix has obtained maximum nerd by offering Klingon subtitles.

Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerd! — Ben Aaronovitch (@Ben_Aaronovitch) September 25, 2017

so new Trek on netflix has subtitles in klingon. because of course it does. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/EUn4Flt5BW — Micky (@leviamicky) September 25, 2017

The feature might not be a hit with every Discovery viewer, considering the amount of subtitles already in place in the series’ Klingon scenes. But for those wanting to immerse themselves in the iconic Trek language, it’s a pretty clever way to do so.

This is just the latest Easter egg fans have spotted in Discovery‘s debut. The series contains plenty of homages to previous Trek properties, including a literal library that’s sure to delight some eagle-eyed fans.

Sadly, the Klingon subtitles are only available for users outside of the US and Canada. If you’d like to figure out how to watch Discovery in your country, we have a handy guide to help.

The reaction to the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery has been largely positive. New episodes will stream on CBS All Access Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET.