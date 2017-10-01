‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Showrunners Talk Potential Reset Button

Star Trek: Discovery might have a weird place in the franchise’s canon, but its showrunners are confident that its plot will stick.

In a recent interview with TrekMovie, showrunner Aaron Harberts addressed the series’ place in the prime timeline, and whether or not a “reset button” might retcon the entire plot out of existence. But as Harberts revealed, the series’ events will flow right into the prime timeline, with as much accuracy as possible.

“In term of canon, we want to make sure that all of that stuff tracks.” Harberts explained. “So whatever you pull up in Picard’s computer needs to be correct by the time we end our run.”

The series has already gone through quite a few hoops to explain away the differences in canon, from the new Starfleet uniforms to the vastly different appearance of the Klingons. Still, more questions seem to get raised every time one is answered, such as that massive spoiler that Jonathan Frakes recently dropped at a concention.

Another subject of mystery amongst Discovery viewers has been the series’ protagonist, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). With her being Spock’s adopted sister, some have wondered how the series will work around her never having been mentioned before in the franchise. Harberts reassured that it will all be sorted out in one way or another.

“So far we know we have never heard about her.” Harberts added. “We have never heard Spock and Sarek speak about her. So it is our job to make sure that what we have seen, still holds water.”

Star Trek: Discovery debuted last week on CBS All Access. The first episode of the new series, “The Vulcan Hello,” aired on CBS and was watched by an audience of nearly 10 million. The premiere also led to a record number of CBS All Access sign-ups, and gained the attention of many internet pirates.

A new episode of Star Trek: Discovery, titled “Context is for Kings,” will stream tonight on CBS All Access at 8:30 p.m. ET.