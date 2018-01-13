‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “The Wolf Inside” Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “The Wolf Inside.”

The photos feature new images of Science Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), First Officer Saru (Doug Jones), Cadet Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Lt. Stamets (Anthony Rapp). Burnham and Tilly are wearing their shiny new Terran Empire uniforms. Lorca is still dressed as a prisoner and coming out of the agonizer booth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the gallery below.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7133]

Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery made the jump to the mirror universe. That’s something fans have been waiting for all season. Now that the Discovery is there, they’re forced to blend in as members of the Terran Empire. Cadet Tilly is captain of the Discovery. Burnham is captain of the Shenzhou. Now they plan is to retrieve information on another ship, the USS Defiant. The Defiant is a ship from the prime timeline that also wound up in the mirror universe. The crew hopes it holds the key to getting home.

While on board the Shenzhou, Burnham and Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) spent their first night together. Burnham is unaware that Tyler killed Dr. Hugh Culber before leaving the Discovery. His acts seem to confirm the theory that Tyler is actually Voq. The teaser for the episode suggests Tyler may come face-to-face with his mirror self in more ways than one.

The preview also showed mirror universe Sarek with a signature mirror Vulcan goatee. Sarek is Burnham’s foster father in the prime timeline. How will their relationship manifest in the mirror universe?

Meanwhile, Lt. Stamets is still in a near-catatonic state. He seems to be having prophetic visions. He warned Culber that the enemy was with them before Tyler snapped Culber’s neck. He has also warned not to go to the palace. Could he be referring to the palace of the emperor of the Terran Empire? And who is the Terran Emperor?

These are some of the questions still lingering in Star Trek: Discovery.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.