‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Will Visit Saru’s Home Planet

Doug Jones’ Saru was a breakout favorite character in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery and fans will learn more about where he’s from in the show’s coming second season.

During the Star Trek: Discovery panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Jones revealed that Saru’s home planet will be featured in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

“We will get to visit Saru’s home planet this season,” Jones said. “So, my society was a hunted species, a predatory species, and so we will get to see who the predators are.”

Saru is a Kelpien, the first and only of his species in Starfleet, and so relatively little is known about his culture other than that they were a prey species on their planet and that they evolved to survive. According to the Star Trek: Discovery prequel novel Desperate Measures by David Mack, Saru’s homeworld is Kelpia and he was rescued from the planet by Starfleet officers.

Saru will also be one of four characters featured as part of Short Treks, a series of four short films featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery that will be released before the season two premiere in January 2019.

In addition, the panel revealed the first trailer for the new season featuring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. Saru was the acting captain of the Discovery at the end of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, but the trailer shows Pike assuming command of the vessel. Rebecca Romijn will play Pike’s first officer, known simply as Number One.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two picks up where the first season left off, with the Discovery coming nose-to-nose with the USS Enterprise, the famous ship captained by James T. Kirk on his five-year mission in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Pike isn’t the only notable Star Trek character serving aboard the Enterprise during this time period in the history of the Star Trek universe. Mr. Spock, who was played memorably by the late Leonard Nimoy, served as Pike’s Science Officer. Spock’s father, Sarek (James Frain), was aboard the Discovery when it received Captain Pike’s distress call, as was Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the human who was adopted by Spock’s parents when she was still a child. The new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season suggests that Spock has involved himself in a mystery spanning space and time.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access in January 2019.