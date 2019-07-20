Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala

Today, ahead of the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Star Trek: Discovery revealed that David Ajala will join its cast in Season Three as a series regular. Ajala starred in SyFy’s Nightflyers and played Manchester Black on The CW’s Supergirl. According to Deadline, Ajala will play Cleveland “Book” Booker, described as, “smart and capable” with “a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.” You can see the first look at Ajala as Book in Star Trek: Discovery below.

CBS All Access announced in February that it had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season and that Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the renewal announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

While Discovery doesn’t have a return date yet, Kurtzman has said that work on the new season is progressing at a faster pace than previous seasons.

“Picard is in the middle of shooting, we’ve broken the season and I am so happy with the scripts,” Kurtzman said of the new Star Trek series filming in California. “We are on episode five of Season Three of Discovery. We’re far along. Picard is [filming] here in Los Angeles and Discovery is in Toronto, and future Trek shows I believe will be in Toronto.”

The first two season of Star Trek: Discovery were set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The third season will find it in a new setting having traveled over 900 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber.

The first two season of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now no CBS All Access.