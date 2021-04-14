Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Soundtrack Release Announced
Star Trek: Discovery's third season is headed to home media, and now its soundtrack is coming home too. Lakeshore Records will release the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 soundtrack onto streaming services this Friday, April 16th. A special edition vinyl release is also in the works, though there are no details about its release at this time. The album includes the entire third season score by Emmy-winner Jeff Russo, who also scored the first two seasons of the series, the first season of Star Trek: Picard, and who's also worked on critically-acclaimed television series as Fargo and The Umbrella Academy.
“The music for the third season of Discovery posed some pretty big challenges—from the recording of orchestral music during a pandemic, to figuring out our theme for Grudge (the cat) and the rest of the new characters," Russo said in a statement. "It’s certainly proved to be the most thrilling and fulfilling season to date.”
Lakeshore provided to complete tracklisting for the album. Here it is:
- 01. Burnham Crash Lands
- 02. Book’s Ship / Hello Grudge
- 03. Federation Is Gone
- 04. Sanctuary
- 05. Meeting Zareh
- 06. Georgiou and Zareh
- 07. It’s You, Saru
- 08. Grow Through Change
- 09. Starfleet Academy
- 10. Hugh’s Log
- 11. Entering The Pool
- 12. Adira Accepted
- 13. Gray and Adira’s Melody
- 14. Federation HQ
- 15. Barzan Family
- 16. Cryo Tombs / Attis Attacks
- 17. Leaving Nhan
- 18. Reunited With Book
- 19. The Escape
- 20. Osyraa Wants Ryn
- 21. Kyheem and Osyraa
- 22. Work Together
- 23. Duet for Cello and Piano
- 24. Terran Stories
- 25. The Charon
- 26. Fireflies
- 27. Killing Traitors
- 28. The Guardian
- 29. Georgiou Goodbye
- 30. Meeting Survivor
- 31. Andorian Opera
- 32. Michael’s Win
- 33. Michael To The Rescue
- 34. Sending Stamets to HQ
- 35. Dots Will Help
- 36. Deliver The Bomb
- 37. Resetting The Datacore
- 38. Book Jumps
- 39. Reuniting The Federation
- 40. Captain Burnham
The synopsis for the Star Trek: Discovery Season Three reads, "After following Commander Michael Burnham into a wormhole, the USS. Discovery lands in an unrecognizable world 1,000 years in the future. With Starfleet and the Federation on the brink of collapse due to a catastrophic event known as The Burn, the Discovery crew, with the help of new and mysterious allies Book (David Ajala) and Adira (Blu del Barrio), must uncover what caused The Burn and restore hope to the galaxy."
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3's soundtrack comes to streaming services on Friday.