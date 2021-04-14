Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Soundtrack Release Announced

✖

Star Trek: Discovery's third season is headed to home media, and now its soundtrack is coming home too. Lakeshore Records will release the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 soundtrack onto streaming services this Friday, April 16th. A special edition vinyl release is also in the works, though there are no details about its release at this time. The album includes the entire third season score by Emmy-winner Jeff Russo, who also scored the first two seasons of the series, the first season of Star Trek: Picard, and who's also worked on critically-acclaimed television series as Fargo and The Umbrella Academy.

“The music for the third season of Discovery posed some pretty big challenges—from the recording of orchestral music during a pandemic, to figuring out our theme for Grudge (the cat) and the rest of the new characters," Russo said in a statement. "It’s certainly proved to be the most thrilling and fulfilling season to date.”

(Photo: Lakeshore Records)

Lakeshore provided to complete tracklisting for the album. Here it is:

01. Burnham Crash Lands

02. Book’s Ship / Hello Grudge

03. Federation Is Gone

04. Sanctuary

05. Meeting Zareh

06. Georgiou and Zareh

07. It’s You, Saru

08. Grow Through Change

09. Starfleet Academy

10. Hugh’s Log

11. Entering The Pool

12. Adira Accepted

13. Gray and Adira’s Melody

14. Federation HQ

15. Barzan Family

16. Cryo Tombs / Attis Attacks

17. Leaving Nhan

18. Reunited With Book

19. The Escape

20. Osyraa Wants Ryn

21. Kyheem and Osyraa

22. Work Together

23. Duet for Cello and Piano

24. Terran Stories

25. The Charon

26. Fireflies

27. Killing Traitors

28. The Guardian

29. Georgiou Goodbye

30. Meeting Survivor

31. Andorian Opera

32. Michael’s Win

33. Michael To The Rescue

34. Sending Stamets to HQ

35. Dots Will Help

36. Deliver The Bomb

37. Resetting The Datacore

38. Book Jumps

39. Reuniting The Federation

40. Captain Burnham

The synopsis for the Star Trek: Discovery Season Three reads, "After following Commander Michael Burnham into a wormhole, the USS. Discovery lands in an unrecognizable world 1,000 years in the future. With Starfleet and the Federation on the brink of collapse due to a catastrophic event known as The Burn, the Discovery crew, with the help of new and mysterious allies Book (David Ajala) and Adira (Blu del Barrio), must uncover what caused The Burn and restore hope to the galaxy."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3's soundtrack comes to streaming services on Friday.