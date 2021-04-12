Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Blu-ray Available to Pre-order

✖

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three is on its way to Blu-ray. On Monday, ViacomCBS Consumer Products announced that the latest season of the Paramount+ streaming series is on its way to home media and is available to pre-order now. The company did not reveal a release date for the new collection, including all 13 episodes of the latest Discovery season. It did state that the set includes "must-see special features," though ViacomCBS did not share a list of those features. It did reveal the box art for the Blu-ray release, which you can see below. This pre-order is launching a week after the first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season Four dropped during First Contact Day. Fans excited by the trailer may want to take this opportunity to revisit the previous season on Blu-ray.

The synopsis for the Star Trek: Discovery Season Three Blu-ray reads, "After following Commander Michael Burnham into a wormhole, the USS. Discovery lands in an unrecognizable world 1,000 years in the future. With Starfleet and the Federation on the brink of collapse due to a catastrophic event known as The Burn, the Discovery crew, with the help of new and mysterious allies Book (David Ajala) and Adira (Blu del Barrio), must uncover what caused The Burn and restore hope to the galaxy."

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

Star Trek: Discovery season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Following the show's third season finale, ComicBook.com spoke to Discovery co-showrunner Michelle Paradise about the show's future. As to the series possibly going in a more traditional direction, she said it's complicated.

"In some ways, yes, and in some ways, no," she explained. Burnham, it feels like when you cast someone like Sonequa [Martin-Green] in the Number One role, you're just waiting for the day when she's going to take the captain seat. And we knew going into season three that that's where we wanted to take her at the very end of the season. But I think being captain, in some ways you don't answer to people in the same way, but in some ways, you still have to answer to people. And so I think what's exciting for the Burnham character is that season three takes her on this journey from essentially rejecting the chair in episode three, when she and Saru are having that conversation, to taking it at the end of 13.

"And then the question of, 'Now, what?' She's grown in many ways over the course of these three seasons and in new ways over the course of season three, and what does that mean for her now? And how can she continue to grow moving forward, even as she's a captain? Those are the things that we get to explore now moving forward that I'm super excited about."

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream now on Paramount+. The series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave in Canada. CBS Television Studios produce the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.