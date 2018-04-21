‘Star Trek: Discovery’: SPOILER Returns in ‘Succession’

Star Trek: Discovery returned to the mirror universe in this week’s Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #1 and revealed that a character thought dead actually is not.

SPOILERS for Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #1 follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession takes place in Star Trek‘s mirror universe after the events of Star Trek: Discovery Season One. The Terran Empire is without a leader after the apparent death of Emperor Philippa Georgiou when the palace ship, the ISS Charon, was destroyed.

Now Phillipa’s cousin, Alexander, is preparing to take the throne. Compared to Alexander, Philippa was a bleeding heart. Where the former Emperor was content to simply subjugate non-human races in the galaxy, Alexander is determined to wipe them all out entirely by creating a biological weapon capable of multiple mass genocides.

Several forces are arrayed against him. He believes that Katrina Cornwell, the mirror universe version of the Starfleet admiral from the prime timeline, is his most trusted confidant. In fact, she is plotting against him.

Also, despite the massacre on Harlak, the rebels who were aligned with the Fire Wolf are still plotting to strike at the heart of the Empire. These rebels include Amanda Grayson and L’Rell.

However, there is another who may believe she has a claim to the throne. That would be Michael Burnham, the former Emperor’s daughter.

Burnham was believed to have died alongside her lover, Gabriel Lorca when the Emperor learned of their plans to stage a coup. Lorca managed to escape to the prime timeline. It seems Burnham managed to escape as well, though the means of her survival are less clear.

All we know for now is that Burnham shows up at a refugee camp being run by Harry Mudd. Mudd, being a selfish con artist in the prime timeline, is significantly more altruistic in the mirror universe. It seems Burnham may be willing to help Mudd in his endeavors if he can assist her in her own.

Alexander may have a fight on his hands to solidify his control over the Terran Empire.

What do you think of this ending to Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #1? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery – Succession #1 is on sale now.