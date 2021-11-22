Star Trek: Klingons Announced

In 2022, Star Trek: Klingons will chronicle the legendary life of Kahless the Unforgettable. IDW Publishing announced it would release Star Trek: Klingons in February. The comic book is the first installment in a series of extra-long one-shots spotlighting the Star Trek franchise’s most iconic alien species. Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, writers/showrunners of the hit series , team up with artist Timothy Green II (Star-Lord, Annihilators, Animal Man) to tell the legend of Kahless the Unforgettable, the greatest warrior of the Klingon Empire, from the death of his cowardly brother Morath to his victory at Three Turn Bridge.

“I was, in large part, raised by Star Trek… and no culture helped me come to terms with my masculinity, my anger, and my personal code of honor more than the Klingons,” says Lanzing in a press release. “So when I tell you the only thing more exciting to me than taking the Enterprise crew on their final journey in Star Trek: Year Five is getting to show the man behind the myth of Kahless The Unforgettable, you can believe it.”

“The Klingon people provide a rich counterpoint to the Federation. They present a lifestyle that is loud and fearless, but also incredibly egalitarian and fair; no matter who you are, respect is earned, not given,” says Kelly. “We’ve been pitching this story since before we’d ever been hired to write Star Trek. We never in a million years thought it would be a story we actually got to bring to life. And with an artist of the caliber of Timothy Green II — whose detailed, beautiful work owes so much to the greats of Japanese tradition — this will be a saga worthy of Kahless.”

After Star Trek: Klingons chronicles the tale of Kahless the Unforgettable in February, IDW will release the next installment of its alien-focused one-shots, Star Trek: Ferengi, in April, focusing on “the Milky Way’s most cunning and avaricious aliens.” The one-shots provide new tales set in Star Trek’s prime universe. In contrast, IDW’s (comprising a 9-issue miniseries several spin-off one-shots of its own) occurs in the Mirror Universe and focuses on its evil Enterprise crew.

“There is no Star Trek without the vast population of alien species calling the universe home,” says editor Heather Antos. “From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it’s so exciting to delve deep into what makes each of the species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse, or otherwise!”

Star Trek: Klingons goes on sale in February.