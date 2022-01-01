Star Trek’s LeVar Burton Doing Coin Toss At Rose Bowl

LeVar Burton will be doing the coin toss at The Rose Bowl this year. The big game takes place later today as The Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the Utah Utes. The Star Trek actor showed off what the commemorative coin looked like on Twitter and people are excited to see him pop up during a sports event. It’s been a busy year for Burton as he auditioned for the host of Jeopardy! and didn’t get the role. That’s before the various controversies surrounding the show began to bubble up. Now, he’s moved on and ready to host a game show of his own. Trivial Pursuit approached him to host the live version of their popular board game. Fans were excited to hear that he was going to have his own trivia program. Clearly, the Rose Bowl committee thought people would tune it to see the Reading Rainbow host kick off a massive college football game. From the looks of things, their hope was well-placed.

Burton previously tweeted, “I am thrilled to named Grand Marshall of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasedena. Thank you Tournament of Roses for this high honor!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/levarburton/status/1477050315933241346?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I come from a family, a home (where) the Tournament of Roses Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to follow has been a part of our family for years and years,” he wrote in his own statement. “Steph and I have continued that tradition…We are over the moon and beyond thrilled to be part of this amazing event.”

“LeVar Burton perfectly epitomizes this year’s theme,” Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller said. “The 2022 theme is ‘Dream. Believe. Achieve.’ and celebrates education and the determination of those who travel the path from dream to reality.”

When the question of how the Jeopardy! situation unfolded, Burton told The Daily Show that the experience had taught him a valuable lesson.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something … what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton explained to Trevor Noah. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like ‘Well, OK, what’s next?’

Will you be watching The Rose Bowl today? Any chance you’ll check out Burton’s new game show? Let us know down in the comments!